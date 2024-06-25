Maruti Suzuki Jimny was one of the most exciting cars launched in India in 2023

Published Jun 25, 2024

Despite being a well-equipped SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is yet to see success in India in terms of sales numbers

Now, to boost its sales Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 1.5 lakh benefits on Jimny

The SUV is now available at a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Zeta trim of Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets benefits of up to 50,000, while the Alpha trim gets 1.5 lakh worth benefits

The benefits are available across both manual and automatic variants of Jimny

The SUV is sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium retail network Nexa

The SUV has no direct competitor in the Indian market, but likely to see challenge from Mahindra Thar 5-door soon

The SUV has been able to contribute only about 350 units every month on an average to the OEM's sales numbers since its launch here

It is to see how the latest discounts help Jimny to ramp up its sales numbers
