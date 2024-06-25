Despite being a well-equipped SUV, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is yet to see success in India in terms of sales numbers
Now, to boost its sales Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹1.5 lakh benefits on Jimny
The SUV is now available at a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Zeta trim of Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets benefits of up to ₹50,000, while the Alpha trim gets ₹1.5 lakh worth benefits
The benefits are available across both manual and automatic variants of Jimny
The SUV is sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium retail network Nexa
The SUV has no direct competitor in the Indian market, but likely to see challenge from Mahindra Thar 5-door soon
The SUV has been able to contribute only about 350 units every month on an average to the OEM's sales numbers since its launch here
It is to see how the latest discounts help Jimny to ramp up its sales numbers