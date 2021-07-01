Royal Enfield on Thursday has announced that it sold a total of 43,048 units of motorcycles in June 2021. The number comprises both domestic and export sales numbers. The motorcycle brand posted 13% growth last month compared to the same month in 2020 when it registered 38,065 units of sales.

In the domestic market, Royal Enfield sold 35,815 units of motorcycles last month. Sales in the domestic market dipped 2% in June 2021, as against 36,510 units sold in June 2020.

However, the motorcycle manufacturer's export numbers have increased substantially in June 2021. The motorcycle brand shipped 7,233 units of motorcycles last month, up 365% from 1,555 units sold in June 2020.

While the local lockdowns in several Indian states have impacted the domestic sales of the brand, reviving economies around the world have helped the company to post better sales numbers.

In the first quarter of this financial year that ended in June, Royal Enfield sold a total of 123,640 units of motorcycles, up 116% from 57,269 units registered in the same period of FY21.

Domestic sales of the brand during the same period increased by 91% to 104,677 units. Export numbers too increased during the same period by 714%.