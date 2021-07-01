TVS Motor Company has registered 238,092 units of two-wheeler sales in June 2021. The two-wheeler major has registered a growth of 25% last month compared to the same month a year ago.

The motorcycle brand registered 191,076 units in June 2020. The homegrown auto company has registered motorcycle sales of 146,874 units in June 2021 as against sales of 84,401 units in June 2020.

Scooter sales on the other hand have registered 54,595 units in June 2021 as against sales of 65,666 units in June 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler sales of TVS in June 2021 was 145,413 units as compared to 144,817 units in June 2020. Two-wheeler exports of the auto brand registered sales of 92,679 units in June 2021 as compared to 46,259 units recorded in June 2020. The demand in the export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes.