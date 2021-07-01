Hero MotoCorp sells 1 million units in Q1 of FY22, 4.6 lakh units in June alone

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced it had sold 4.6 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of June, taking the figures for the first quarter of FY 2022 to past one million. With the easing of lockdown restrictions, Hero MotoCorp expects sales in the coming months to be even more robust.

The two-wheeler sector in the Indian auto industry is regarded by many as the one to bounce back strongest from the effects of Covid-19's second wave. While OEMs - across two and four-wheeler segments - have been reporting positive trends for the month of June, Hero MotoCorp has managed to shift to top gear. The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters sold 4.41 lakh units of motorcyles in June and another 27,624 units of scooters last month. The figures were 4.18 lakh and 33,842 in the same month of last year.

A straight-up comparison between June of 2021 and 2020 may not be a fair analysis considering the variants in lockdown restrictions but the fact that sales are bouncing back yet again for the auto sector ought to be a silver lining.

With pent-up demand and the festive months ahead, Hero MotoCorp expects to fare even better and informs that 'almost all' customer touchpoints are now operational. Factors such as preference for personal mobility and a normal monsoon in most of the country could further improve sentiments for OEMs.

That said, the third wave of the pandemic is a possibility and most OEMs continue to tread a cautious part with careful optimism at best.