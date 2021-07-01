Home > Auto > News > Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler sales jump 22% in June

Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced that it has managed to sell overall 3,10,578 units in June 2021 which is 22% higher than the units retailed in the same period a year ago. Previously in June 2020, Bajaj Auto sold 2,55,122 units. This count includes domestic, as well as export sales.

In domestic sales performance, the company managed to garner 1,55,640 unit sales last month. This is 6% higher than the units retailed in the corresponding month a year ago. Previously in June 2020, Bajaj Auto sold 1,46,695 units of two-wheelers in the domestic market.

Bajaj's export figures for June 2021 boomed 43% at 1,54,938 units when compared to units exported in June 2020. Previously, Bajaj had exported 1,08,427 units.

In terms of year-to-date (Apr-Jun 2020) performance, the Pune-based automaker has sold 8,99,305 units of two-wheelers (domestic + export units). The figure includes 3,42,552 units sold in the domestic market and 5,56,753 export units. This is whopping 125% higher when compared to Apr-Jun 2020 sales numbers as previously, the Pulsar maker has sold just 3,99,929 units. This includes 1,85,981 domestic units and 2,13,948 exports.


