Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto hopes to commence deliveries of its electric scooter Chetak from the third quarter this year. Bajaj is aiming to deliver the new two-wheeler to its customers before the festive season kicks in.

Bajaj Auto had stopped taking bookings for the Chetak within 48 hours of it opening on April 13 due to high demand. In its annual report for 2020-21, Bajaj Auto said it "expects to start delivering this iconic model in the course of the second quarter of FY2022".

"When booking for the Chetak was first rolled out in early 2020, it had to be stopped on account of Covid-19 related supply chain disruptions. Thereafter, your company reopened online bookings on 13th April, 2021 but had to stop just 48 hours later, owing to an overwhelming response," former Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj said.

The new Bajaj Chetak is being produced at Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility in Pune. Bajaj Auto managed to achieve 508 unit sales of its Chetak electric scooter in April this year. It is currently retailed only in Pune and Bengaluru. However, Bajaj plans to offer Chetak soon in Chennai and Hyderabad.

The high-speed electric scooter will to be available in two variants - Chetak Premium and Chetak Urbane. The two wheeler manufacturer decided to reintroduce the popular Chetak brand in an electric avatar after many years.

The Chetak electric scooter features a steel body and flush-fitted panels. It gets IP67 water-resistance and a beltless Solid Gear Drive. The scooter will be offered with three riding modes (including a reverse mode). In terms of exterior features it also gets a full LED setup comprising LED headlamps with integrated horseshoe shaped DRLs.

Chetak is offered with connected technology and a dedicated app which keeps the owner notified in case of any event of unauthorised access or an accident. There are two trims (Urbane and Premium) and six colour options to choose from.

Earlier this year, Bajaj Auto increased the price of Chetak scooters by around ₹27,000 and is currently offered at ₹1,42,620 (ex-showroom, Pune). It had witnessed another price hike in March this year and when it became costlier by ₹5,000.



