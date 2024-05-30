HT Auto
TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles introduces ‘One of One’ customisation program

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2024, 13:50 PM
The One of One colour customisation program by Norton lets customers choose the paint, finish, and design of their choice that will be custom-made by
...
Norton V4SV One of One Custom Program
The Norton V4SV 'White Charger' replica is the first creation under the One of One colour customisation program
British bike maker Norton Motorcycles, owned by India’s TVS Motor Company, has announced its new ‘One of One’ colour customisation program which brings complete personalisation of the motorcycle. Under the new program, the bike maker will let customers select the colour, paint finish, and design that will feature on the bike. The new initiative extends to all Norton models including the Commando 961, V4SV, and V4CR.

Customers can specify changes to the Norton bike’s livery as they choose. On the Norton Commando 961, the customer can change the fuel tank, tail unit, and airbox. On the V4CR and V4SV, the complete fairing and exterior panels can be restyled per the owner’s preferences.

Also Read : TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles celebrates 125th anniversary with limited edition range

Norton will reach out to interested customers under the One of One colour customisation program with a consultant reaching out to discuss ideas. The team will then create a rendering based on the details provided and send it to the customer for approval. The prospective customer can then lock the design by paying a deposit and securing the build. The time taken for the custom bike depends on the final specifications and complexity of the project and can take anywhere between four to six months. Customers will be notified of the project and its development on time through videos and personal meetings, as and when required.

Norton also revealed the first bike under the One of One customisation program, which is based on the V4SV. The new Norton V4SV ‘White Charger’ replica takes inspiration from the Rotary Norton RCW588 race bike, which was the winner in the 1992 Senior Isle of Man TT in the hands of racer Steve Hislop. The first custom-painted bike will be on display at the National Motorcycle Museum, Birmingham, alongside the original race bike.

First Published Date: 30 May 2024, 13:50 PM IST
TAGS: racer Norton Commando 961 Norton V4SV Norton V4CR Norton Motorcycles TVS

