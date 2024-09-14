TVS Ntorq rival, Honda NX125 scooter patented. Will it come to India?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed a design patent for the NX125. The NX125 was first launched in China back in 2020. The NX125 is a sporty scooter that has a similar powertrain to the now-discontinued Grazia. If launched, the NX125 will be going directly against the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Avenis, Yamaha RayZR 125 and Aprilia SR 125. Having said that, it is important to note that filing a patent does not mean tht