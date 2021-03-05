TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single-Channel ABS trim launched with riding modes

TVS Motor Company on Friday announced the launch of the Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle which now comes with segment-first riding modes. The new riding modes equipped bike has been priced at ₹1,28,020 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The motorcycle has been given features like three riding modes, adjustable suspension and adjustable levers. For the record, the dual-channel ABS variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V bike already comes with the same set o features.

The new ride modes include Sport, Urban and Rain. As per the company, these modes 'play a critical role in enhancing the overall ride experience' of the motorcycle.

As the name suggests, 'Urban mode' is basically for everyday city riding where the engine power delivery is said to pump out optimum power, while the ABS has been set up for a quick response. In the 'Rain mode', the motorcycle 'triggers the ABS to come in early for perfect response in wet road condition.' It also gets a 'Sport mode' for maximum power and sharp acceleration from the engine, while the ABS intervention is said to be set up for minimum with 'highest permissible slip percentage for faster lap times.'

The technical highlights on the bike include Race Tuned Fuel injection, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, Bluetooth Enabled TVS SmartX Connect, Glide Through Technology, LED headlamp and single-channel ABS. For braking duties, the bike continues to use the 270 mm disc at the front wheel and a 240 mm disc at the rear wheel.

The bike has been featured in three colour options - Gloss Black, Pearl White, and the recently launched Matte Blue which takes inspiration from the TVS OMC race bike.