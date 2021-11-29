This maxi-scooter has 300cc on offer, promises to be fast and furious

Taiwanese motorcycle and scooter manufacturer SYM Motors has strengthened its product lineup with the launch of six models at the EICMA 2021, of which three are totally new products. It has upgraded its 300cc segment with the introduction of Joyride 300 maxi-scooter.

The new model will replace the company's Joyride EVO 200, and will adopt the conventional maxi-scooter flat platform aimed at offering more comfort and leg-space, practicality and long-distance touring.

The scooter's light-weight construction helps it deliver an agile ride performance.

The 2022 SYM Joyride 300 sources power from a 280cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine which can churn out 26 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 26 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The scooter rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. It can also be equipped with 16-inch front and rear wheels. It gets full-LED lighting system at the front, back as well as on turn indicators.

The Joyride 300 sports a monochrome LCD display along with a keyless ignition technology. Its other features include a large front storage compartment, a fast-charging USB 2.0 port, and a generous under-seat storage which can accommodate up to two helmets. The scooter comes with a two-position adjustable windscreen which can be operated manually using a quick-release lever. The windscreen is large enough to protect the riders from extreme weather conditions.

The 2022 SYM Joyride 300 will likely be launched in Europe and some Asian markets by early next year. It will rival the likes of Yamaha XMax and BMW C 400 GT. Though it is unlikely that the maxi-scooter will hit the Indian streets anytime soon, but the possibility cannot be entirely ruled out.

Other two-wheelers launched by SYM at the EICMA 2021 include HuskyADV, 4Mica, KRNBT, e-Mio and e-Fiddl, the latter two belonging to the electric mobility category.