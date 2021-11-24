Royal Enfield SG 650 concept steals limelight at EICMA 2021: All the key facts

Royal Enfield SG 650 concept steals limelight at EICMA 2021: All the key facts1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2021, 05:16 PM IST
Royal Enfield SG 650 would be the motorcycle manufacturer's third 650 cc motorcycle.
Royal Enfield on Tuesday has unveiled its all-new SG 650 motorcycle concept at the EICMA 2021. This new concept motorcycle has been unveiled at a time when the company is celebrating its 120th anniversary. While the motorcycle comes previewing a future model from the brand in cruiser form, the company is tight-lipped about its production.
Before the motorcycle manufacturer enters SG 650 motorcycle, here are the details you need to know about it.
From analogue to digital
Royal Enfield SG 650 previews a retro-themed cruiser with modern design elements. The motorcycle brand claims that this concept shows how Royal Enfield motorcycles are entering the digital era from the old-school analogue era.
All LED lighting package
The headlamp gets an LED lamp, integrated LED daytime running lights. Also, the motorcycle comes with sleek LED turn indicators, a retro-themed taillight.
Dual-pod digital display
Royal Enfield SG 650 gets a twin-pod instrument cluster with a digital display. The instrument cluster comes with a retro theme, but its digital displays come as modern design elements.
Digital graphic painted fuel tank
A chunky fuel tank that looks similar to what the Classic and Thunderbird series have, comes with digital graphics. The fuel tank is CNC billet machined from a split aluminium block, claims Royal Enfield.
Handstitched floating seat
Royal Enfield SG 650 concept motorcycle gets a handstitched and triangular-shaped floating seat that is wrapped with black leather paying homage to the brand's past models.
Plenty of chrome
To maintain the old-school look, besides retro-themed design, Royal Enfield SG 650 also comes with plenty of chrome garnishing at different places.
Shares engine with other 650cc siblings
Royal Enfield SG 650 will be positioned in the same 650 cc product lineup of the company, where it already has Inceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The SG 650 is expected to come with the same 650 cc engine that works in the existing models. Power and torque output might be changed though.