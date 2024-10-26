Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 details out: Here’s all the action you can expect

Royal Enfield has announced the dates for Motoverse 2024, its annual motorcycle and music festival held in Goa. The 2024 RE Motoverse is scheduled to take place between November 22-24, 2024, at Vagator, Goa, and the two-wheeler giant has now announced more details on what we can expect at the festival. This year’s edition will be divided into five dimensions - MotoThrill, MotoSonic, MotoVille, MotoShop, and MotoReel. There will also be several events to look forward to. Let’s take a look.

RE Motoverse 2024: What To Expect?

The Royal Enfield Motoverse 2024 will have a Maut ka Kuan (Wall of Death) for the first time, in addition to a new Slide School Cup, as well as curated workshops with veterans from the world of motorcycle, travel, and motorsport. The manufacturer also has collaborations with homegrown brands like Rafu’d and Goa Brewing Company at the MotoShop and MotoVille arenas.

More importantly, Motoverse 2024 will have several of the brand’s newer offerings being showcased, especially after the global unveiling at EICMA in early November. The bike maker is also expected to introduce the Classic Goan 350, which is likely based on the Classic 350.

Motoverse 2024 has a promising artist lineup with Ritviz and The Raghu Dixit Project, Ankur Tewari, Rajakumari, and more performing at the three-day annual festival

That said, the regular events will continue to feature at Motoverse 2024 including a special edition of Ride to Motoverse, Dirt Track, and custom build showcases. The event also has a promising artist lineup with Ritviz and The Raghu Dixit Project, Ankur Tewari, Rajakumari, and more performing at the three-day annual festival.

This year’s Motoverse will feature adventurers, explorers, travellers, motorsport stars, custom bike builders, and motorcycle stunt athletes among others, narrating their stories in front of an eager audience at Motoreel. Some of the names to watch out for include Dave & Laura Chamberlain, on their journey through more than 55 countries; Karthik Tupili, a Guinness World Record holder for the longest motorcycle journey in a single country; and Major Vivek Jacob & Col Kaushal Kashyap on the Unlimit series. Attendees will also get a chance to share their stories this year.

Budding riders also have a chance to learn the tricks of the trade via workshops with the veterans in the game. This includes ‘A to Z of Navigation’ with Vijay Parmar, ‘Restoring a Vintage’ with Gordon May & Anand Dharmraj, and more.

