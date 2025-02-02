Royal Enfield records 20% growth in January, Hunter 350 reaches 500,000 units

Royal Enfield registered a total sales of 91,132 motorcycles in January 2025, recording a 20 per cent year-on-year retail sales growth last month. The motorcycle giant sold 76,187 units in January 2024. In the Indian market, Royal Enfield sold 81,052 units last month, up 15 per cent from 70,556 units sold in the same month a year ago. On the other hand, export figures of the motorcycle manufacturer marked a massive 79 per cent surge in numbers to 10,080 units, as compared to 5,631 units recorded in the same month last year.

In the last couple of months, Royal Enfield has taken an aggressive product strategy to boost its sales numbers. The rising demands for premium motorcycles with bigger engines compared to basic commuter models have been further fuelling the growth of the Royal Enfield. In January this year, Royal Enfield introduced the Scram 440, an adventure crossover motorcycle powered by a 443 cc engine and six-speed gearbox, targeting offroad enthusiasts.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

The automaker has stated that the Hunter 350 played a key role in this growth story of the OEM. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 crossed the 500,000 units sales milestone since its launch in August 2022, claimed the auto company. The company noted the Hunter 350's achievement and emphasized the brand's focus on maintaining sales momentum while adhering to its pure motorcycling philosophy. The motorcycle's success particularly highlights Royal Enfield's growing presence in second and third-tier cities in India, as well as international markets.

Royal Enfield's year-to-date sales for this financial year reached 818,209 units between April 2024 and January 2025, recording a seven per cent growth compared to 761,246 units sold in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Domestic year-to-date sales of the company increased five per cent to 733,908 units from 700,829 units, while exports grew 40 per cent to 84,301 units from 60,417 units.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: