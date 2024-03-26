Royal Enfield expands global reach with Bullet 350 launch in Japan

Royal Enfield, the Indian motorcycle manufacturer, has extended its global footprint by launching its revered Bullet 350 model in Japan, following its debut in India last year. The prices for the Bullet 350 in Japan starts from 694,100 yen which is approximately Rs. 3.83 lakh.

Royal Enfield has introduced its popular models, the Bullet 350 in Japan with a starting price of 694,100 yen which is approximately Rs. 3.83 lakh. Po

The Bullet 350 shares its platform with the new Classic 350, with distinct styling elements. It features a unique handlebar, single-piece seat, boxier rear fender, and a range of colour options. However, the core components, including the chassis, engine, and body panels, remain consistent with the Classic 350.

Powering the Bullet 350 is a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering a 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The company claims that the bike’s dual-cradle frame provides stability, while the 19-18-inch spoke wheel combination, supported by telescopic forks and dual springs, ensures a comfortable ride. The Bullet 350 comes with disc-drum combination, with dual discs and dual-channel ABS available as an optional upgrade. Meanwhile the bike weighs 195 kgs (kerb) and has a seat height of 805mm.

Also Read : Made-in-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in Europe

In addition to the Bullet 350, Royal Enfield also introduced the Himalayan 450 in Japan, earlier in the month, replacing the previous generation Himalayan 411. The Himalayan 450 features a twin-spar frame and the newly developed Sherpa 450 engine. This 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine generates 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch for smooth gear shifts.

The Himalayan 450 is equipped with a range of features, including an all-digital centre console with turn-by-turn navigation via Google Maps, Ride-by-Wire technology with Eco and Performance modes, switchable dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, call/SMS alerts, adjustable seat height, and a variety of accessories.

First Published Date: