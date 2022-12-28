HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Hunter 350: Should you spend the extra money?

Royal Enfield launched the much-awaited Hunter 350 this year in the Indian market. The manufacturer managed to shock everyone with the pricing of the Hunter as it is now the most affordable Royal Enfield that one can buy. It is based on the J-platform which is also shared with the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. The Classic Reborn was launched in 2021 and it proved to be a significantly better product than the original Classic 350. Some people might get confused between the Hunter 350 and Classic 350 while buying a new motorcycle. So, should a person buy the Hunter 350 or spend the extra money on the Classic 350? Well, here is a comparison between both motorcycles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 14:07 PM
Both motorcycles are based on the same J-platform but have radically different design.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Hunter 350: Design

The Classic 350 retains its retro and old-school design that has grown on many people. Some people would argue that the Classic 350 is one of the best-looking retro motorcycles in the market. It is important to note that the Classic Reborn does not share any body panels with the original Classic 350, despite looking very similar, every body panel on the Classic Reborn is new.

The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Then there is the Hunter 350 which does not look like a typical ‘Royal Enfield’. It has got a roadster character and is refreshing. Royal Enfield has made the design of the Hunter 350 more inviting and refreshing. It is more compact and looks more modern than any other Royal Enfield. What helps, even more, are the colour schemes.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Hunter 350: Ergonomics

The ergonomics of both motorcycles are also different. The Classic 350 gets a more comfortable upright riding triangle whereas the Hunter 350 gets a sportier riding triangle with slightly rear-set footpegs.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Hunter 350: Specs

The Classic 350 and the Hunter 350 use the same 349 cc single-cylinder engine that now gets a counterbalancer and is air-oil cooled. It produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. However, the mapping on both engines is drastically different. The Classic 350 revs slowly and builds speeds gradually, the Hunter 350 feels eager and more responsive because of the way it is tuned. Because of this, the Classic 350 can cruise at higher speeds as it has more torque in reserve whereas the Hunter starts running out of breath when it is near triple-digit speeds and there are some mild vibrations too.

Watch: 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Hunter 350: Hardware

Even though the Classic 350 has entered a new generation it is quite difficult to differentiate the new bike from the old one. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Both motorcycles use a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer. The entry-level variants on both motorcycles get a 153 mm drum brake at the rear and a single-channel ABS.

There is a halogen headlamp in the front on both motorcycles. The Classic 350 and Metro variants of Hunter 350 get a LED tail lamp whereas the Retro variants get a halogen unit. Royal Enfield is also offering Tripper Navigation as a genuine accessory for both motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Hunter 350: Price

Being the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's line-up, the Hunter 350 is priced between 1.50 lakh and 1.72 lakh. On the other hand, the Classic 350 starts at 1.90 lakh and goes up to 2.21 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Yes, the Classic 350 is more expensive but then it has a more mature ride quality, comfortable ergonomics and can do long-distance touring without breaking a sweat. If a person needs a motorcycle only for city duties, then yes the Hunter 350 makes a good argument for itself by being lighter and significantly more agile and friendly.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 14:07 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Hunter 350
