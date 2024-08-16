Ola Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon: Specs compared

Ola Electric's Roadster , Roadster Pro and Roadster X were unveiled on 15 August at the brand's annual Sankalp 2024 show. With the bike, the manufacturer is making big claims about its new products. Ultraviolette on the other hand, with its F77 Mach 2 Recon claims to have made a performance-oriented electric motorcycle with a striking design.

The Ola Roadster as well as the Ultraviolette F77 are both fully faired on the sides. Both motorcycles utilise a cyberpunk-like design language. But on paper, both bikes seem to compete well with each other. It is time we assess if one has what it takes to beat the other and appeal to the Indian audiences.

Ola Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon: Performance

The Ola Roadster Pro is staged as the performance-oriented version of the Roadster series. Ola says the powertrain will be capable of producing 52 kW and 105 Nm of torque. A claimed 0-60 time of 1.9 seconds and 194 mph is promised by the manufacturer for the Roadster Pro. The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon in comparison gets a motor that produces 30 kW and 100 Nm of rotational force. The Recon gets a 155 kmph top speed and the claimed 0-60 time stands at 2.9 seconds.

The Roadster Pro promises options between an 8 kWh and a big 16 kWh battery promising up to 579 km (IDC certified) range. The manufacturer has not officially stated the charging time for any of the Roadster Pro's batteries. Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 Recon boasts a fast-charging time of 3 hours (0-80 per cent) for its 10.3 kWh battery, outputting a range of 323 km (IDC certified).

Ola Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon: Features

The Ola gets a host of bespoke features like MoveOS 5, a 10-inch touchscreen, ADAS, switchable dual-channel ABS (developed in-house), four riding modes (Hyper, Sport, Normal and Eco) and two DIY modes. The Ultraviolette's display on the flipside is a 5-inch and the bike too gets features like dual-channel ABS, riding modes (Glide, Combat, Ballistic and Track) and ADAS features optional.

Both machines get over-the-air updates and connected features via the respective apps.

Ola Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon: Pricing

The interesting part of the comparison is the pricing of the two EV performance bikes. The Ola Roadster Pro claims to be of excellent value starting at ₹1,99,999 (ex-showroom) for the 8 kWh variant and ₹2,49,999 (ex-showroom). The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon is priced at ₹2,99,999 (ex-showroom).

It remains important however to see how Ola brings these claimed numbers from paper to real-life. Ola has started taking bookings for the product and is promising deliveries by October 2025 for the Roadster Pro and January 2025 for other models.

