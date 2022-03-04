HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Okinawa's Okhi 90 Teased With Led Turn Signals Ahead Of Debut

Okinawa's Okhi 90 teased with LED turn signals ahead of debut

Okinawa's upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90 will make its official debut later this month on March 24 with a range of up to 150 kms.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 11:20 AM
Okinawa's Okhi 90 teased with turn signals ahead of debut. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OkinawaAutotech)
Okinawa's Okhi 90 teased with turn signals ahead of debut. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@OkinawaAutotech)

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has teased its upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90 ahead of its official debut on March 24. The EV maker has teased the turn signals of the Okhi 90 in a video on its social media handles.

The teaser shows one of the turn signals to be used in the 2022 Okhi 90 electric scooters.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Okinawa Lite (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Lite
₹ 63,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa Dual (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Dual
₹ 58,992 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa Praisepro (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Praisepro
₹ 76,848 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa Ipraise+ (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Ipraise+
₹ 99,708 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Okinawa R30 (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa R30
₹ 58,992 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The turn signals, which appear to be LED units, sit inside a casing with a hint of chrome outline.

Okinawa has not yet shared much detail about the upcoming model, which is expected to be a high-speed scooter. However, according to reports, the 2022 Okinawa Okhi 90 is likely to come with a lithium-ion battery pack and will have a top speed of around 80 kmph. The electric scooter is likely to get a range of around 150 kms on a single charge.

Earlier, the 2022 Okhi 90 have been spotted testing a number of times on Indian roads. Despite being wrapped in a camouflage, the test mule had given away certain design traits even before its official unveiling.

Spy shots show that the Okhi 90 electric scooter will get a wide front cowl with integrated LED indicators, an LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights. With motorcycle-like styling, the product may appeal to style-conscious buyers in particular.

When launched, Okinawa Okhi 90 will compete with rivals such as Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc. Okinawa is yet to reveal the pricing details of the upcoming Okhi 90. However, expect it to come with competitive pricing.

Okinawa is currently the second top-selling electric two-wheeler brand in India, placed behind Hero Electric. Besides Hero, Okinawa competes with rivals such as Ather Energy, Ola Electric among others. The company recently opened its manufacturing facility in Bhiwandi, Rajasthan. The upcoming Okhi 90 electric scooter is expected to be the first product to be rolled out from this facility.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Okhi 90 2022 Okhi 90 Okhi 90 2022 Okinawa Okhi 90 Okinawa Okinawa Autotech EVs Electric vehicle electric scooter
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more
Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city