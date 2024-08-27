More affordable CNG bike incoming, new platform for Chetak planned: Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto hinted at more CNG bikes at the launch of the Freedom 125 and the manufacturer has now confirmed that a more affordable offering is set to arrive by the end of this fiscal. Rajiv Bajaj, CEO and Managing Director - Bajaj Auto , recently confirmed the development in conversation with CNBC-TV18. The Bajaj Freedom 125 is the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, giving the model immense potential in domestic and export markets.

Bajaj Auto is set to expand its clean energy vehicle portfolio with a more affordable CNG motorcycle, new variants of the Chetak electric scooter and

More affordable Bajaj Freedom CNG bike planned?

With a focus on clean energy vehicles, Bajaj Auto has multiple products planned for launch aiming to lower emissions and increase market share. The company hinted at more variants based on the Bajaj Freedom NG04 in the works and we suspect the more affordable CNG motorcycle could be powered by a smaller capacity motor between 100-110 cc. It’s likely to use the same platform and styling, and possibly the name.

Bajaj has dispatched about 8,000-9,000 Freedom 125 CNG bikes in August and expects to reach up to 40,000 units by January 2025

Rajiv Bajaj further revealed that August is the first full month of production for the Freedom 125 with about 8,000-9,000 units dispatched. Bajaj expects this figure to increase to 20,000 units per month, increasing to 40,000 units per month by January next year.

With the new Freedom 125, the company aims to reduce running costs for owners and promises a 50 per cent reduction. A smaller capacity motor with the same setup could further improve fuel economy and will take on giants like the Hero Splendor, Hero Passion Pro, Honda Shine 100, TVS Star City and more. The smaller capacity CNG motorcycle is confirmed for arrival by the end of this financial year, and is likely to arrive in the last quarter between January and March 2025.

Bajaj is working on a new platform for the Chetak electric scooter with a more affordable and a more premium variant planned for launch

Next-gen Bajaj Chetak Platform In The Works

Rajiv Bajaj also shed light on its electric mobility plans with a new platform being developed for the Chetak e-scooter. The company says the Chetak range holds an 18 per cent market share in the segment and the brand is planning to bring more variants of the electric scooter. The new Chetak platform and variants will also arrive early next year including a more affordable variant and a more premium variant. Bajaj also iterated that scooters in the EV format hold greater potential than motorcycles.

Furthermore, Bajaj Auto will showcase ethanol-based two-wheelers and three-wheelers next month. The company has not revealed much about the ethanol two-wheeler but it could be based on an existing motorcycle in the two-wheeler giant’s lineup that will get a revised engine compatible with ethanol fuel.

The company is eyeing leadership in the 125 cc segment and Rajiv Bajaj said that the two-wheeler maker is only 2 per cent away from the top spot. The push for clean vehicles has worked well for the company and now contributes to around 25 per cent of the current revenue, Bajaj added.

