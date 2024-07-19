Bookings finally open for Bajaj's CNG bike

Bajaj recently launched world's first CNG bike in India.
It is called Freedom 125.
Bajaj dealerships has now started accepting bookings for the new CNG bike.
The first sale of the Freedom 125 took place in Pune and was delivered to Mr. Pravin Thorat.
The Bajaj Freedom 125, launched on the 5th of July 2024 promises to cut running costs by up to 50 per cent.
The mileage is 102 km/kg while running on CNG and 64 kmpl while running on petrol.
Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 200 km on CNG alone, while the petrol tank adds 130 km for a total range of 330 km.
Freedom 125 can start directly on CNG and can switch fuels while it is on a move.
Powering the Bajaj Freedom is a 125 cc engine that can run on CNG as well as petrol. It produces 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque.