HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X To Launch Tomorrow: What Should You Know?

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to launch tomorrow: What should you know?

Triumph recently unveiled its two most affordable motorcycles globally. They are the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. The motorcycles will be launched in the Indian market tomorrow and will be built by Bajaj Auto. So, yes these new motorcycles are quite important for Bajaj as well as Triumph. Here are a few things that you should know about the new Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2023, 17:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Triumph has globally unveiled the Scrambler 400 X and the Street 400. The motorcycles will be launched soon in the Indian market. The Street 400 is a roadster that takes design inspiration from the larger Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200. 
The motorcycle uses all LED lighting and there is an LED Daytime Running Lamp also. It has a neo-retro design language with a mix of modern and retro touches. 
The instrument cluster has an analogue speedometer and a digital readout for other information. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer. Other features on offer are an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle.
The Speed 400 uses a single-piece seat, a side mounted exhaust with traditional handlebar and grab rail. Despite being the smallest motorcycle in the portfolio, it is immediately recognizable as a Triumph.
Being a roadster, the Speed 400 gets bar-end mirrors. Triumph is also offering several genuine accessories that the customers can buy. There are cosmetic accessories such as knee pads, quilted seat etc. There are different luggage options on offer as well such as rugged panniers, rigid and semi-rigid top boxes, luggage racks and much more.
Triumph is also offering windscreen, radiator guard, headlight grille and bezel, sump guard, mud splash kit and engine guards. The motorcycle will be offered in three colour options.
Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It produces  39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front with 140 mm of travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel. 
Braking duties are being performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.
Triumph Speed 400 will be built by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. 
The Speed 400 will be the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's line-up.
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be the most affordable motorcycles from the manufacturer.
View all Images
Triumph has globally unveiled the Scrambler 400 X and the Street 400. The motorcycles will be launched soon in the Indian market. The Street 400 is a roadster that takes design inspiration from the larger Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200. 
1/11
Triumph has globally unveiled the Scrambler 400 X and the Street 400. The motorcycles will be launched soon in the Indian market. The Street 400 is a roadster that takes design inspiration from the larger Speed Twin 900 and Speed Twin 1200. 
The motorcycle uses all LED lighting and there is an LED Daytime Running Lamp also. It has a neo-retro design language with a mix of modern and retro touches. 
2/11
The motorcycle uses all LED lighting and there is an LED Daytime Running Lamp also. It has a neo-retro design language with a mix of modern and retro touches. 
The instrument cluster has an analogue speedometer and a digital readout for other information. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer. Other features on offer are an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle.
3/11
The instrument cluster has an analogue speedometer and a digital readout for other information. There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer. Other features on offer are an immobiliser, switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle.
The Speed 400 uses a single-piece seat, a side mounted exhaust with traditional handlebar and grab rail. Despite being the smallest motorcycle in the portfolio, it is immediately recognizable as a Triumph.
4/11
The Speed 400 uses a single-piece seat, a side mounted exhaust with traditional handlebar and grab rail. Despite being the smallest motorcycle in the portfolio, it is immediately recognizable as a Triumph.
Being a roadster, the Speed 400 gets bar-end mirrors. Triumph is also offering several genuine accessories that the customers can buy. There are cosmetic accessories such as knee pads, quilted seat etc. There are different luggage options on offer as well such as rugged panniers, rigid and semi-rigid top boxes, luggage racks and much more.
5/11
Being a roadster, the Speed 400 gets bar-end mirrors. Triumph is also offering several genuine accessories that the customers can buy. There are cosmetic accessories such as knee pads, quilted seat etc. There are different luggage options on offer as well such as rugged panniers, rigid and semi-rigid top boxes, luggage racks and much more.
Triumph is also offering windscreen, radiator guard, headlight grille and bezel, sump guard, mud splash kit and engine guards. The motorcycle will be offered in three colour options.
6/11
Triumph is also offering windscreen, radiator guard, headlight grille and bezel, sump guard, mud splash kit and engine guards. The motorcycle will be offered in three colour options.
Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It produces  39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.
7/11
Powering the Speed 400 is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It produces  39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front with 140 mm of travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel. 
8/11
Triumph is using a new perimeter frame with a bolt-on sub-frame that is suspended by 43mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front with 140 mm of travel and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel. 
Braking duties are being performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.
9/11
Braking duties are being performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.
Triumph Speed 400 will be built by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. 
10/11
Triumph Speed 400 will be built by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. 
The Speed 400 will be the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's line-up.
11/11
The Speed 400 will be the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's line-up.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Engine and gearbox

Both motorcycles use a new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Shares underpinnings

Both motorcycles share a perimeter frame but the sub-frame is different. The suspension duties are performed by 43 mm Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. However, the Scrambler 400 X gets more suspension travel than the Speed 400.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Speed 400
₹3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Beast
₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
₹ 2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 X (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
₹3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: What are the differences?

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Braking hardware

The rear disc on both motorcycles measures 230 mm. However, the Scrambler 400 X gets a larger 320 mm disc in the front as compared to the 300 mm disc on the Speed 400. Both motorcycles get dual-channel ABS as standard. However, on the Scrambler 400 X, it is switchable.

Watch: India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Wheel size and tyres

The Speed 400 will come with 17-inch alloy wheels in the front and at the rear. They will be wrapped in road-biased tyres whereas the Scrambler 400 X will come with dual-purpose tyres. The front alloy will measure 19-inch whereas the rear one will be a 17-inch unit.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2023, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph India Triumph Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.