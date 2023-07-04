Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to launch tomorrow: What should you know?

Triumph recently unveiled its two most affordable motorcycles globally. They are the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X. The motorcycles will be launched in the Indian market tomorrow and will be built by Bajaj Auto. So, yes these new motorcycles are quite important for Bajaj as well as Triumph. Here are a few things that you should know about the new Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Engine and gearbox

Both motorcycles use a new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Shares underpinnings

Both motorcycles share a perimeter frame but the sub-frame is different. The suspension duties are performed by 43 mm Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. However, the Scrambler 400 X gets more suspension travel than the Speed 400.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Braking hardware

The rear disc on both motorcycles measures 230 mm. However, the Scrambler 400 X gets a larger 320 mm disc in the front as compared to the 300 mm disc on the Speed 400. Both motorcycles get dual-channel ABS as standard. However, on the Scrambler 400 X, it is switchable.

Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: Wheel size and tyres

The Speed 400 will come with 17-inch alloy wheels in the front and at the rear. They will be wrapped in road-biased tyres whereas the Scrambler 400 X will come with dual-purpose tyres. The front alloy will measure 19-inch whereas the rear one will be a 17-inch unit.

