KTM 250 Adventure's pre-bookings open ahead of festive season launch

KTM is gearing up for the introduction of the new 250 Adventure motorcycle in India. While the launch may still be weeks away, select KTM dealerships across the country have already opened bookings for the upcoming quarter-litre motorcycle.

As suggested by the name, the new 250 Adventure will be positioned below the popular 390 Adventure bike in the lineup. Expect the baby ADV to arrive somewhere in the range of ₹2.60 lakh to ₹2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mechanically, it will be identical to the 250 Duke. It will feature the same 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit is also seen on the Husqvarna's 250 Twins. It is known to develop 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque, and will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

On the outside, the new 250 Adventure will retain the same exterior design as its bigger cousin, 390 Adventure. Both the bikes will look near identical, save for the different paint schemes and graphics. Some of the key hardware parts such as chassis, wheels, and suspension, will most likely be shared between the ADVs.

Key differentiating factor between both the ADVs in terms of external looks may be the absence of LED headlight setup on the 250 Adventure. Also, it won't be a surprise if the bike also misses out on a quickshifter setup and Bluetooth connectivity. All these cuts will help KTM to price the smaller ADV more aggressively. The 250 Adventure can be considered a rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan BS 6.

