KTM RC390's new 'Metallic Silver' shade looks killer in detailed showroom images

KTM India has recently revealed the 'Metallic Silver' shade for the RC 390 sportsbike to create buzz ahead of the upcoming festive season. The bike continues to be priced at ₹2.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the company isn't asking for a higher price tag for the new alluring paint theme.

In the latest Metallic Silver shade, the motorcycle features light grey shade on the side panels and fuel tank, while bottom of the fairing comes dipped in a darker hue. There are orange highlights on the entire body which make the outline of 'RC' graphics over the side profile. Moreover, there's a 'Ready To Race' sticker on the lower side which looks directly sourced from the KTM powerparts' collection. The alloy wheels comes dipped in KTM's popular orange shade as found on almost all of the products from the Austrian brand.

(Also Read: 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure spied again)

Save for the tweaked cosmetics, there is no other change on the new RC390.

Save for the new livery there's no other change on the motorcycle. It still runs on the same 373 cc, single-cylinder engine which is known to push out 42.3 bhp of maximum power. The engine features a slick-shifting 6-speed transmission and features slipper clutch. The feature list on the RC390 include LED turn indicators and tail lamp, all-digital LCD instrument console and dual-channel ABS.

(Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure to launch in India this festive season: Sources)

The RC 390 continues to be priced at ₹ 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The RC390 locks horns with the TVS Apache RR 310, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha YZF R3. There is also a new generation RC390 under development which is set to be officially revealed by the end-2020. The new model will get a number of significant updates ranging from a completely remodeled body, new features, and several mechanical tweaks.