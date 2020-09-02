KTM is developing a new 1290 Super Adventure motorcycle which will be introduced as a 2021 model. The updated full-size ADV will host a slew of changes over its predecessor. It will be upgraded with a completely new design, a new hardware kit, and a revised engine in order to meet the latest emission standards.

The 1290 Super Adventure will sport major aesthetic updates which will be majorly concentrated at its front. The new model appears to be slightly beefier which not only makes it look bigger but also reportedly improves its overall aerodynamics and maintains an appropriate centre of gravity.

The new Super Adevnture will also sport a bigger exhaust canister which will help it to adopt the stricter Euro 5 emission standards. The bike will also come kitted with a thicker swingarm and a new cast aluminum sub-frame. It is expected to be introduced in two trims including a road-focused grade with alloy wheels and an adventure oriented grade featuring spoke wheels.

The upcoming new 1290 Super Adventure will also come kitted with a radar-based adaptive cruise control system which was revealed in the previous test mules. This feature may be offered as a part of the optional kit inside the new Super Adventure.

Even BMW is developing a similar Active Cruise Control (ACC) rider assistance system with Bosch. (More details here)

The bike is expected to roll out in the international markets by the first half of 2021. KTM isn't planning any big capacity ADV for India, not at least for the next few years.