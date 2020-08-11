New generation KTM RC390 spotted completely undisguised

The second generation KTM RC390 will truly step up the game with its new design and updated performance and equipment set.
It is expected to make an official world debut by early 2021.
The first-gen KTM RC390 is already about 7 years old now and is due for a major update soon. While the current model has received a number of updates in its lifetime ranging from new colour schemes to rider assist features, the second generation model will truly step-up the game in terms of new design and updated performance and equipment set.
As the spy images reveal, the front section of the RC390 now has a broader, Adventure 390 inspired design. The updated headlamp is capped with a larger windshield which is expected to provide even better wind deflection. Alloy wheels design has been updated and also new is the bigger front disc plate.
Side fairing is also completely new and features a bigger and more prominent fairing gap. The updated design cuts open the exact same size of engine and other underparts as the current model. Over the rear sits a new matchbox sized tail lamp. The chances are that the prototype might be sporting an unfinished rear-section and the final production-spec bike might get a tad more enhanced setup.
Interestingly, while the main front trellis frame appears to unchanged, the rear-subframe gets a tweaked design. The prototype is also seen fitted with the Akrapovic performance exhaust, but it goes without saying that the production-spec model will get a company stock exhaust.