KTM might be working on a smaller 250 Adventure bike for India

KTM 250 Adventure might be in the works and some publications have also reported sightings of the quarter-litre adventure motorcycle on the Indian roads.

Possibility of the 250 Adventure motorcycle cant be ignored since the company already has the required powertrain and frame which fits the bills. So technically things do not need to start from scratch and the company doesn't require heavy investment in the development of a smaller adventure bike.

On the outside, it is expected to borrow design panels from the 390 Adventure, something that KTM already knows how to pull off. While the exterior design will be taken from the 390 Adventure -albeit with some trimming to the equipment - underbody parts and mechanicals will be sourced from the 250 Duke. Unlike the 390, the smaller Adventure bike may use a halogen setup instead of LEDs. Other cuts may include a missed quickshifter setup and Bluetooth connectivity.

Suspension setup will be tweaked accordingly as per requirements of a dual-sport offering. It will feature upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock.

The 250 Adventure will source power from the same 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine found on the quarter-litre Duke. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. It is expected to produce 29.6 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The output may also alter if the company decides to rework on the engine.

The slightly lower-spec hardware on the 250 Adventure will help the company to price it aggressively, though it will still be considerably costlier than the 250 Duke, which anyways is no comparison at all. It may be priced somewhere in the range of ₹2.3 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh. For the record, the 390 Adventure costs ₹3.04 lakh.

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom)




