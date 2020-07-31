KTM RC16 MotoGP bike for sale at price equivalent to whopping 2.55 Crore

KTM started its MotoGP journey back in 2016 with the RC16, a four-stroke V4-powered race machine. And only a year later the brand was able to clinch its first podium finish.

Over the years, its racing prowess has improved tremendously and in 2019 KTM enjoyed its best year yet in competition and Pol Espargaro (one of its riders) managed to score eight top ten finishes. Though it might not be much to brag about, but for a newcomer it's quite a struggle to get in the top league especially against the heavyweights which have been competing for decades.

Now the company is selling off its RC16 MotoGP machine used by Pol Espargaro. This is definitely an incredible motorcycle which stood against the likes of the championship winning bikes from Ducati and Yamaha. But KTM is charging a rather 'hefty' amount of 288,000 euros/ ₹2.55 Crore (excluding taxes) for its tiny accomplishments.

KTM has 2 units of RC16 which can be bought if you have such money lying around and the company is selling the bikes for reasons that they didn’t bother to share. But in case you are interested, KTM is offering an array of perks including a set of Espargaro’s race leathers, a signed race helmet, a MotoGP event pack that includes a behind-the-scenes tour, a meet-and-greet with the MotoGP riders, and a full set of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team wear, at any of the 2021 races.

(Also Read: Is this the India bound Bajaj Chetak Electric based KTM e-scooter?)

If that's not all, KTM is also promising a weekend access to the Red Bull Energy Station unit which includes full catering and refreshment options.

KTM says it will “compile a buyers list and make a final decision on the destination of the two race bikes," of course after all the interested fat wallet buyers have spoken out.