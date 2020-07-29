Bajaj and KTM went into a strategic partnership almost a decade back and after a series of affordable performance motorcycles, the JV might be heading towards a completely new segment altogether.

Earlier this year, Pierer Mobility’s annual report hinted that Bajaj-KTM will storm the entry-level electric moped segment in the coming few years.

Stefen Pierer, Chairman of the executive board, Pierer Mobility said, “As part of the series development project for PTW (powered two-wheelers) electric vehicles in the low voltage range (48 volts), which was developed together with Bajaj, various product variants in the segment of electric scooters will be produced from 2022 under both the brands of both partners".

The latest sketch sent by KTM (via KISKA) represents a futuristic looking e-scooter with pure-bred KTM DNA. The sketch shows razor sharp lines with a typical KTM design sporting a very aggressive yet minimalist profile with scissors reminiscent of the one and only 'SuperDuke', along with strange orange protective railings. The sketch also shows certain elements from the E-Speed concept e-scooter that was presented by KTM at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show.

While there is no confirmed timeline for the Bajaj-KTM e-scooters, the first product is said to roll-out anytime around 2022. In India, this model will most likely be sold under Bajaj Auto's umbrella and will be the most affordable electric moped in India.

The orange machine maker is also said to be involved in a new electric project named "EMotion". A total of 11 firms including KTM, Kiska, the Salzburg Research Center, TU Graz and the Wurzburg Institute of Transport Science, are said to be working on this project. The project "EMotion" took off in March, with a 3-year forecast for its completion, and a 6.3 million euros budget.