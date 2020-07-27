KTM India has recently rolled out a new ownership plan for its famous 390 Adventure dual sport motorcycle. As a part of the latest offer, customers will now be able to purchase the adventure bike with EMIs starting at as low as ₹6,999. The latest finance plan also provides 80% coverage of the on-road price.

With the new plan, Bajaj Auto aims to make the adventure bike more accessible and further boost sales.

The motorcycle is currently priced at ₹3,04,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Customers are also free to avail finance offers from firms such as Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank. Apart from that, KTM dealerships are also planning to offer new exchange schemes on the purchase of the 390 Adventure motorcycle.

The 390 Adventure doesn't have a direct rival in the market. Its closest competitor includes the BMW G 310 GS which is set to be launched in the BS 6 avatar very soon.

The dual sport offering comes kitted with some top-spec features such as full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, turn-by-turn navigation (optional), and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

It sources locomotive power from a 373 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which delivers 42.3 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes teamed up with a six-speed manual transmission.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd., said "While KTM 390 Adventure has seen a very high purchase intent, one of the opportunities we see in accelerating ownership is to make the model more accessible to the enthusiasts. The finance schemes created with partners like Bajaj Finance Ltd & HDFC Bank are expected to address this opportunity and inspire a lot of customers to upgrade."



