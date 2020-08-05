KTM on Wednesday launched the new 250 Duke BS 6 in India at a price tag of ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the latest update, the bike has turned costlier by around ₹4,000. Select KTM dealerships have also started bookings on the new 250 Duke BS 6 at a token amount of ₹5,000.

Apart from a BS 6-compliant engine, the bike has also received a new LED headlight as well as new daytime running lights which have been sourced from the 390 Duke bike. Moreover, the bike has also been updated with a dual-channel supermoto ABS mode and two new colours - Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic. As already known, in the supermoto mode, the rear wheel ABS can be turned off with a push of a button.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike sources power from a BS 6-compliant 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine which is rated to deliver 29.6 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine has been mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said "KTM 250 Duke is a standout quarter litre motorcycle available for enthusiasts in the premium sport motorcycle segment. The vehicle is greatly inspired by KTM's unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race ready engine and components. As a quarter litre KTM it offers the best in biking performance and urban practicality. These upgrades on the KTM 250 Duke will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts".

KTM has also announced a limited-period offer worth ₹5,000 for the customers who book a KTM bike before September 20. (Read full details on the offer here)

The KTM 250 Duke is a direct rival to the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna 250 Twins.