KTM 250 Adventure to launch in India this festive season: Sources

Bajaj Auto is planning another KTM model for India in the form of 250 Adventure. The bike has been snapped getting tested on the public roads a number of times in the past and as per dealer sources, it may arrive in India this festive season (late October or early November).

It will be based on the 250 Duke's powerplant which is a 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit. For the record, this engine is also shared with the Husqvarna's 250 Twins. It develops 30 PS of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option will remain the same 6-speed unit.

As revealed in the past spy images, the 250 Adventure will retain the same exterior design as the KTM 390 Adventure. Both will look near identical, save for the different paint schemes and graphics. Bits like chassis, wheels, and suspension will most likely be shared between the ADVs.

Unlike the 390, the 250 Adventure may feature a halogen setup instead of LEDs. Other than that, it may also miss out on a quickshifter setup and Bluetooth connectivity.

Expect it to get TFT display, switchable rear wheel ABS, and slipper clutch. It will be more affordable in comparison to its bigger counterpart which costs over ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom). The 250 Adventure may start somewhere from around ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

When launched, the 250 Adventure will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan BS 6.
















