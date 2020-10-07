KTM has revealed the new 890 Adventure R and the limited edition 890 Adventure Rally R in the international bike market. Both the adventure focused bikes share the styling cues from the KTM 790 Adventure.

At the heart of the 890 ADV duo sits an 889 cc parallel-twin engine which is capable of churning out 103 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto launches KTM RC 200 with new paint theme in India)

For the uninitiated, this powertrain is basically a little modified version of the engine seen on the 890 Duke. As per the company, the engine features a crankshaft with 20% more rotating mass. The company has initiated this update for a 'more stable and consistent output'. KTM also claims that the engine delivers significantly more torque output in the lower rev band. The engine is also available with an optional quick-shifter on the 6-speed transmission.

The 890 Adventure R features a reinforced clutch and host of modern electronics including ABS, off-road ABS and traction control. It also gets a new dedicated switch on the handlebar for cruise control which is a standard functionality on both the bikes. It rolls on a 21-inch wheel up front and a 19-inch unit at the rear. The wheels are shod on with Metzeler Karoo 3 dual-sport tyres. The suspension setup on the Adventure R include 48 mm WP USD forks (front) with 239 mm of travel and a WP monoshock (rear) with the same 239 mm of travel.

(Also Read: KTM RC390's new 'Metallic Silver' shade looks killer in detailed showroom images)

The higher-spec 890 Adventure Rally R features WP XPLOR Pro suspension setup for improved off-road prowess. Also, it gets an Akrapovic exhaust system which is 35% lighter against the standard exhaust found on the Adventure R model. Both the bikes get a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen which comes with a host of informatics.

The India launch of both the bikes is highly unlikely.







