Bajaj Auto launches KTM RC 200 with new paint theme in India

Bajaj Auto has launched the KTM RC200 in the Indian market with a new 'Electric Orange' paint scheme. Save for the new colours, rest of the details on the motorcycle remains the same. The bike also carries the same ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) price tag as before.

With the latest paint upgrade, the bike now gets an orange dipped trellis frame as well as black wheels. It sports the signature 'Electric Orange' colour on the body panels including the fairing, fuel tank and front fender. The bike also gets a combination of white and black (Dark Galvano) graphics along with silver-grey highlights.

Save for the styling tweaks the bike remains unaltered. It features a 199 cc, single-cylinder engine which was updated to the latest BS 6 emission standards earlier this year. The bike has also started arriving at the dealer stockyards and thus will be set on display for customers very soon. Some of the rivals to the KTM RC 200 include Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0, and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

For the uninitiated, KTM RC series is about to get huge updates for 2021. The new-gen model has already been spotted undergoing tests sporting momentous changes. The updated motorcycle will receive a completely new design on the outside along with some new feature additions such as a fully-digital TFT screen.

The new-gen RC is expected to make its pubic debut by the end-2020. In India it will be introduced by mid-2021.



