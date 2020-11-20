KTM 250 Adventure launched in India at 2.48 lakh

KTM has officially launched its 250 Adventure bike in India at ₹2.48 lakh (ex showroom). The more affordable sibling of the 390 Adventure, the 250 Adventure does share some similarities with it at a price point which is comparatively more affordable.

For starters, both 250 and 390 Adventure get off-road ABS, alloy wheels and a TFT display screen. The 250 Adventure however makes use of halogen headlight with LED DRLs and doesn't have quickshifter, quickcornering ABS and traction control system.

Powering the 250 Adventure is the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is also found on 250 Duke. It makes 30 hp and has 23 Nm of torque on offer.

The ground clearance of 250 Adventure is 200 mm and its WP APEX upside-down 43 mm front fork gets 170 mm of travel. The rear shock absorber has 177 mm of travel.

Braking duties are done by Brembo with a 320mm front disc brake at the front and a 230mm rear disc. The ABS system by Bosch offers an extra off-road mode which can be engaged by a button for better cornering abilities.

The bike has a 14.5-litre fuel tank and the engine, quite obviously is BS 6 compliant.