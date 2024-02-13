KTM 250 Duke gets a new rival, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Husqvarna has launched the Vitpilen 250 in the Indian market.
It will compete with other 250 cc motorcycles which includes the KTM 250 Duke.
Interestingly, the Vitpilen 250 shares its underpinnings with the 250 Duke.
Both motorcycles use the same 249.1 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 30.84 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 25 Nm.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a slip-and-assist clutch. There is also a quick-shifter on offer for seamless up-and-down gear shifts.
Both motorcycles use 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension components are being sourced from WP Apex.
Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer.
In terms of equipment, both motorcycles get LED lighting and an LCD display that shows a lot of information to the rider. Additionally, KTM also gets Bluetooth connectivity.
KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Vitpilen 250 costs Rs. 2,19,000 ex-showroom.