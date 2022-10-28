Kawasaki previews its first electric motorcycle, will launch this year

Kawasaki is working on at least three electric vehicles that will be showcased by the end of this year.

Kawasaki has previewed its first electric motorcycle that will soon be launching in the global market. The new electric motorcycle is still in its prototype stage and was first spotted in action at the Suzuka 8-Hour event. The prototype has been previewed at the Intermot motorcycle trade fair in Cologne, Germany. Kawasaki's future plan is to offer more than ten electric and hybrid motorcycles by 2025.

Mr Hiroshi Ito, the President of Kawasaki Motors said that the manufacturer will be unveiling at least three electric vehicles globally by 2022. The prototype shown at the event would form the basis of an actual future production machine.

It seems like the EV prototype is based on Kawasaki’s Z250 naked street motorcycle which is on sale in the global market. It gets minimalistic bodywork but with a muscular-looking fuel tank and an aggressive headlamp. Usually, design of the electric vehicles makes them stand out. However, that is not the case with the prototype. At first glance, no one would be able to tell that it is an electric vehicle.

The electric motorcycle is using an electric motor with a chain drive that spins the rear wheel. In terms of hardware, there are disc brakes at both ends. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

The details of the electric motorcycle are not known nor Kawasaki has unveiled anything. However, it is expected that the prototype has a power output close to a petrol-powered 125 cc motorcycle. So, around 15 bhp of max power. Details about battery capacity, charging time, and riding range are not yet known.

Kawasaki will still be working on internal combustion engines. The manufacturer is also considering E-fuel and Bio-fuel options and they are even researching hydrogen as a possible carbon-neutral choice. The company is actively involved in partnerships which are not confined to simply the two-wheel world but encompass both automotive and other future-focused technologies

