HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Ninja 1100sx Unveiled Globally Ahead Of December Launch. Will It Make Its Way To India?

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX unveiled globally ahead of December launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kawasaki has unveiled the 2025 Ninja 1100SX sports tourer and it is going to be available globally from December 2024. The motorcycle gets updated wit
...
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
The all-new Ninja 1100SX has been unveiled and it will be launched globally in December 2024. It comes with a bigger engine and the top trim gets upgraded suspension and braking components. (Kawasaki)
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
The all-new Ninja 1100SX has been unveiled and it will be launched globally in December 2024. It comes with a bigger engine and the top trim gets upgraded suspension and braking components.

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has been unveiled and it will be available globally in two variants, of which the SE is the top-spec version. The Japanese manufacturer has brought their sports tourer out with a range of updates that translate to a bigger engine and better mileage, with the SE trim getting more premium hardware components. While the previous generation 1000SX did make more power, Kawasaki aims to make their sports tourer more usable in the mid-range.

The 2025 Ninja 1100SX does not feature major visual changes over the 1000SX. While the twin headlamps have been carried over, the side and tail sections of the sports tourer have been left virtually untouched.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 1000sx (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
Engine Icon1043.0 cc Mileage Icon17.2 kmpl
₹ 10.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw F 900 Xr (HT Auto photo)
BMW F 900 XR
Engine Icon895.0 cc Mileage Icon19.1 kmpl
₹ 10.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
Engine Icon888.0 cc Mileage Icon19.0 kmpl
₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw F 750 Gs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS
Engine Icon853.0 cc Mileage Icon24.4 kmpl
₹ 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Engine Icon660 cc Mileage Icon22.22 kmpl
₹ 9.34 Lakhs
Compare
Kawasaki Versys 1000 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Engine Icon1043.0 cc Mileage Icon10.0 kmpl
₹ 10.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?

The standard variant brings a black body colour with minimal green accents, which are characteristic of motorcycles from the Ninja range. The SE trim brings a two-tone exterior with bright green dominating most of the bike and subtle gold accents throughout.

2025 Kawasaki 1100SX: What's new?

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
While the power unit is bigger on the 1100SX, it makes lesser maximum power but higher maximum torque figures with revised gear ratios that allow for a more usable mid-range. (Kawasaki )
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
While the power unit is bigger on the 1100SX, it makes lesser maximum power but higher maximum torque figures with revised gear ratios that allow for a more usable mid-range. (Kawasaki )

Kawasaki has put in a new liquid-cooled four-cylinder 1,099 cc engine that makes 134 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. Max power and torque are made to kick in at a lower rpm threshold than in the 1000SX, which is aimed at creating a punchier mid-range. Kawasaki says ECU settings have been optimised to make sure the bike remains engaging at higher rpms. The fifth and sixth gears come with longer ratios, aimed at allowing low-rpm cruising and generating improved fuel economy figures.

The 2025 Ninja 1100SX is built around the same aluminium frame and much of the chassis has been left unchanged. While the rear end gets a bigger 260 mm single brake disc, the dual 300 mm discs at the front are the same. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels with a new set of Bridgestone Battlax S23 tyres.

Also Read : Is this the all-new YZF-R9? Yamaha teases new sport bike ahead of October debut

The 1100SX SE is distinguished by its upgraded suspension and brake components. Although both variants get the same 41 mm USD front forks from Showa with adjustable preload, rebound, and damping, the higher-spec SE gets a more premium Öhlins S46 gas-charged rear shock. The SE also gets Brembo front brakes and master cylinder.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is loaded with a range of features that include LED lights, a 4.3-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and a bar-mounted USB Type-C charging outlet. Although the SE trim gets heated grips, both variants feature cruise control and traction control. The 1100SX further comes with varying power modes, integrated riding modes, as well as a four-way adjustable windscreen.

The Ninja 1100SX will be available in dealerships around the world from December 2024. The standard variant is priced at $13,699 (approximately 11.49 lakh) while the SE trim comes at $15,399 (approximately 12.92 lakh). While an India launch is expected in December, Kawasaki is yet to confirm whether or not the new sports tourer will actually reach our shores.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki motorcycles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.