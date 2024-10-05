Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX unveiled globally ahead of December launch

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has been unveiled and it will be available globally in two variants, of which the SE is the top-spec version. The Japanese manufacturer has brought their sports tourer out with a range of updates that translate to a bigger engine and better mileage, with the SE trim getting more premium hardware components. While the previous generation 1000SX did make more power, Kawasaki aims to make their sports tourer more usable in the mid-range.

The 2025 Ninja 1100SX does not feature major visual changes over the 1000SX. While the twin headlamps have been carried over, the side and tail sections of the sports tourer have been left virtually untouched.

The standard variant brings a black body colour with minimal green accents, which are characteristic of motorcycles from the Ninja range. The SE trim brings a two-tone exterior with bright green dominating most of the bike and subtle gold accents throughout.

2025 Kawasaki 1100SX: What's new?

While the power unit is bigger on the 1100SX, it makes lesser maximum power but higher maximum torque figures with revised gear ratios that allow for a more usable mid-range. (Kawasaki )

Kawasaki has put in a new liquid-cooled four-cylinder 1,099 cc engine that makes 134 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. Max power and torque are made to kick in at a lower rpm threshold than in the 1000SX, which is aimed at creating a punchier mid-range. Kawasaki says ECU settings have been optimised to make sure the bike remains engaging at higher rpms. The fifth and sixth gears come with longer ratios, aimed at allowing low-rpm cruising and generating improved fuel economy figures.

The 2025 Ninja 1100SX is built around the same aluminium frame and much of the chassis has been left unchanged. While the rear end gets a bigger 260 mm single brake disc, the dual 300 mm discs at the front are the same. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels with a new set of Bridgestone Battlax S23 tyres.

The 1100SX SE is distinguished by its upgraded suspension and brake components. Although both variants get the same 41 mm USD front forks from Showa with adjustable preload, rebound, and damping, the higher-spec SE gets a more premium Öhlins S46 gas-charged rear shock. The SE also gets Brembo front brakes and master cylinder.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is loaded with a range of features that include LED lights, a 4.3-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and a bar-mounted USB Type-C charging outlet. Although the SE trim gets heated grips, both variants feature cruise control and traction control. The 1100SX further comes with varying power modes, integrated riding modes, as well as a four-way adjustable windscreen.

The Ninja 1100SX will be available in dealerships around the world from December 2024. The standard variant is priced at $13,699 (approximately ₹11.49 lakh) while the SE trim comes at $15,399 (approximately ₹12.92 lakh). While an India launch is expected in December, Kawasaki is yet to confirm whether or not the new sports tourer will actually reach our shores.

