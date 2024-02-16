Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Classic Legends recently launched a new motorcycle called Jawa 350 in the Indian market. It replaces the Jawa Jawa in the manufacturer's lineup. Yes, the new motorcycle does resemble a lot of the old one but it has been comprehensively reworked. One of the main rivals to the Jawa 350 is the Honda CB350 which is also a neo-retro motorcycle that competes in the same segment.
In terms of looks, theJawa 350 looks like the Jawa 353 that used to sell until the 1970s. The motorcycle does look like a proper retro one because of the design. The brand has used a lot of chrome and old-school elements with halogen lighting elements. A special mention goes to the way, the instrument cluster has been designed.
Then there is the Honda CB350 which also looks like a retro motorcycle but uses a few modern elements such as LED lighting elements and a digi-analogue instrument cluster. However, it does come with alloy wheels and chrome.
Jawa 350 uses a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which replaces the smaller 294 cc powerplant. The new engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. It churns out 22 bhp of peak power and 28.2 Nm of maximum torque.
Then there is the Honda CB350, it uses a 348.36 cc, air-cooled, long-stroke engine that puts out 20.78 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. There is a 5-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.
Also Read : Jawa 350 first ride review: Can it pose a threat to Royal Enfield Classic 350?
The Jawa 350 is sold in a single variant and it costs ₹2.15 lakh ex-showroom. Honda has priced the CB350 between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.18 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.