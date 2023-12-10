HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Hikes Commercial Vehicle Prices By Up To 3%, Effective From January 2024

Tata Motors hikes commercial vehicle prices by up to 3% from January 2024

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2023, 16:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Tata Motors on Sunday announced a price hike for its entire commercial vehicle range. The homegrown auto manufacturer has announced that its commercial vehicles will be pricier by up to three per cent from 1st January 2024. The automaker has said that the price hike has been necessitated to offset the residual impact of the rising input costs.

Tata Motors
Following Tata Motors' passenger vehicles, its commercial vehicles are set to be costlier from January 1, 2024. (REUTERS)
Tata Motors
Following Tata Motors' passenger vehicles, its commercial vehicles are set to be costlier from January 1, 2024.

Just a few days ago, Tata Motors announced that its passenger vehicles will become costlier from the first day of next year. The homegrown automobile giant attributed the price hike to the increased production and operational costs. Now, following that announcement, Tata Motors has announced a price hike for its entire commercial vehicle range including buses and trucks in different weight and loading categories.

The automaker said the price hike has been necessitated due to the rising production costs of its vehicles. It also said that Tata Motors' commercial vehicles will be pricier by up to three per cent from January 1, 2024.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Blackbird (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
₹ 10 - 16.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Interestingly, over the last few days, several auto manufacturers announced price hikes for their respective vehicles. Passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda and Audi have also announced plans to increase vehicle prices in January 2024.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2023, 16:08 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.