Tata Motors hikes commercial vehicle prices by up to 3% from January 2024

Tata Motors on Sunday announced a price hike for its entire commercial vehicle range. The homegrown auto manufacturer has announced that its commercial vehicles will be pricier by up to three per cent from 1st January 2024. The automaker has said that the price hike has been necessitated to offset the residual impact of the rising input costs.

Just a few days ago, Tata Motors announced that its passenger vehicles will become costlier from the first day of next year. The homegrown automobile giant attributed the price hike to the increased production and operational costs. Now, following that announcement, Tata Motors has announced a price hike for its entire commercial vehicle range including buses and trucks in different weight and loading categories.

The automaker said the price hike has been necessitated due to the rising production costs of its vehicles. It also said that Tata Motors' commercial vehicles will be pricier by up to three per cent from January 1, 2024.

Interestingly, over the last few days, several auto manufacturers announced price hikes for their respective vehicles. Passenger vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda and Audi have also announced plans to increase vehicle prices in January 2024.

