MS Dhoni’s love for cars and motorcycles is very much known and is often spotted in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand, driving his prized possessions
Adding to that massive lineup, the former cricketer has now added the Jawa 42 Bobber to his garage with a customised colour scheme
MS Dhoni’s Jawa 42 Bobber is finished in a metallic bottle green paint scheme with golden pinstripes running across the fuel tank, front and rear mudguards, and side panel
The motorcycle also gets a customised seat adding to the special customised package for MS Dhoni
The Jawa 42 Bobber appears to be a gift from Skipper, maker of polymer pipes and fittings. MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador for the company
The Jawa 42 Bobber is one of the more accessible bobber-styled motorcycles on sale
It draws power from a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 29.5 bhp and 32.74 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
The single-seater gets telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS
The Jawa 42 Bobber is priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)