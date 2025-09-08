Is TVS planning to bring an electric Apache? Only strong consumer demand can con

Earlier this year, a patent image of the TVS electric motorcycle was leaked, which fuelled speculations about a TVS Apache electric bike . After celebrating 20 years of the Apache series in India with the launch of special edition iterations of TVS Apache RTR 160 , TVS Apache RTR 180 , TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 310 and TVS Apache RR 310, the company has hinted that bringing an electric Apache into the market depends purely on consumer demand.

Speaking to HT Auto, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Premium Business and Marketing at TVS Motor Company, said that if there is demand for an electric Apache, the company will bring that into the market. However, he didn't divulge much about the plan or the development of the project.

Sumbly further said that TVS is the first company to introduce electric racing in the country through TVS Apache E-Racing. With that, the company has already taken a step towards electric mobility for the Apache series, added Sumbly. When asked if there would be an electric Apache soon in the company's kitty, he said what customers we will produce.

No plan to add bigger bikes in Apache series

TVS sells multiple models in the Apache series, with the engine displacements ranging from 160 cc to 310 cc. At a time when the demand for premium and bigger motorcycles is rising, especially from the young generation buyers, who are the key contributors to TVS Apache's sales numbers, the company wants to focus on the current lineup.

Sumbly said that TVS has no plan to add a motorcycle with an engine bigger than 310 cc in its portfolio as of now. His comment comes at a time when the motorcycles with engines bigger than 350 cc have been slapped with a higher tax rate under the GST 2.0 regime. The TVS official believes the reduced GST should help the Apache series bikes to further attract consumers.

