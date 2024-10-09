Honda Unveils Limited Edition CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon with 300 Units

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon Edition has been unveiled globally and production is going to be limited to just 300 units worldwide. This motorcycle is the all-carbon fibre version of the 2024 Fireblade SP that was launched earlier this year. It features six unique carbon parts inspired by the Honda Racing Corporation’s (HRC) MotoGP efforts and comes bearing tech that has been derived from the RC213V MotoGP racing machine.

The 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP features a host of upgrades over its predecessor that aim to bring an increased level of performance and rideability.

The Carbon Edition is nearly identical to the regular Fireblade SP with the biggest difference being the 1 kg of weight savings that was made possible by the lightweight, yet highly strong carbon components. Out of the 300 available units, 45 are reserved for the UK while France will receive 70.

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon Edition: Key highlights

The Carbon Edition features carbon fibre components that include the full fairing, the front mud guard, and the airbox. The MotoGP-inspire winglets in the front are made with carbon fibre as well. (Honda)

Honda says that the Fireblade SP Carbon Edition features an all-carbon fibre bodywork that is made up of 3K/12K pre-impregnated carbon fibre components. These components include the full fairing, new MotoGP-inspired winglets for added downforce and stability, front mudguard, and even the airbox cover.

The motorcycle comes finished in a UV-resistant matte clear coating that aims to provide durability to the bodywork and showcase the carbon fibre in all its glory.

2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: What’s new?

The Fireblade SP features revamped components that include an updated engine and frame alongside new suspension and brakes. The sports bike is powered by a water-cooled 1000 cc inline-four cylinder engine that makes 214 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. It features twin throttle bodies with each pair of cylinders operated individually in order to allow for finer adjustments. HRC has added MotoGP-inspired elements such as the new winglets and the rear aluminium swingarm.

While the Fireblade SP is priced in the UK at £23,499 (approximately ₹25.81 lakh), the limited production Carbon Edition comes in at £26,749 (approximately ₹29.39 lakh). At present, Honda does not plan to send units of the Fireblade Carbon Edition over to our shores.

