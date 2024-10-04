2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 unveiled with new features and design

Husqvarna has unveiled the Vitpilen 801, a sibling of the Svartpilen 801 globally. The new motorcycle is designed to look sport a naked street style.It gets a hoost of features shared with the KTM bikes and a 799cc parallel-twin engine. All of this comes with the manufacturer's promise to ‘elevate the street riding experience’.

The 2025 Vitpilen 801 will be available worldwide starting November 2024 at Husqvarna Mobility dealerships. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the Vitpilen 801 will make its way to the Indian market or not.

Vitpilen 801: Design

The Vitpilen 801 gets naked street-like styling which is further accentuated by the new Bi-LED projector lens headlight. A ring LED surrounds this headlamp, giving the bike a unique look while improving visibility. The fuel tank largely resembles the other Vitpilen bikes. The bodywork also gets blacked-out portions and the seat gets a two-piece design.

Vitpilen 801: Engine and performance

At the core of the Vitpilen 801 is a 799 cc, DOHC parallel-twin engine. This engine is not just powerful but also compact and lightweight, weighing in at just 52 kg (without oil). The power delivery numbers show on paper as 103 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

There are also technologies such as active crankcase evacuation and a semi-dry sump lubrication system incorporated into the engine which allow for a longer service interval of 15,000 km.

Vitpilen 801: Technology and rider aids

The Vitpilen 801 comes with multiple riding modes including —Street, Sport, Rain, and a customisable Dynamic mode. In the optional Dynamic mode, riders can even adjust rear wheel slip with up to 10 levels of control. These allow for greater control over various surfaces and weather conditions. The modes change the dynamics of the engine's performance allowing riders to tailor the bike’s response to the road ahead.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 comes in two colour options including a fluoroscent yellow and a grey

Other rider aids include an easy shift system which allows the rider to make clutch-less gearshifts and a cornering-sensitive motorcycle traction control (MTC) to maintain bike stability when leaning into turns.

Vitpilen 801: Frame and suspension

The frame of this Vitpilen is a chromium-molybdenum steel frame. The engine is one of the stressed member. This improves rideability by improving agility and stability. This should translate into the Vitpilen 801 being easy to maneuver in urban environments and being stable at higher speeds.

The suspension of the Vitpilen gets 140 mm of front fork travel and 150 mm of rear shock travel. The WP APEX suspension offers adjustability allowing riders to tune the setup according to preference. The wheels are 17-inch cast alloys wrapped with Michelin Road 6s.

Vitpilen 801: Braking and safety

Brakes are by J.Juan to bring the two-wheeler to a quick stop. The braking feature suite includes a Bosch cornering ABS. There is also a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC), which prevents wheel lock-up during aggressive downshifts. PASC also allows increased for traction under harsh acceleration.

Vitpilen 801: Features

The Vitpilen 801, just like the new KTM 200 Duke features a 5-inch TFT screen with an optically bonded mineral glass display for glare reduction in all lighting conditions. There is also a provision to connect smartphones to the bike through the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app. Connecting to the app also gives access to features such as Turn-by-Turn (TbT) navigation, phone call notifications and music control.

Vitpilen 801: Customisation Options

The Vitpilen 801 includes additional features like ride-by-wire throttle with adjustable throttle response, and a hazard warning system integrated into the handlebar switch.

