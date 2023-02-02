Honda Two-Wheelers India registers 16% drop in volumes in January 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its sales numbers for January 2023 and the company sold 296,363 units. The two-wheeler giant reported a drop of 16.32 per cent in year-on-year sales when compared to 354,209 units sold in January 2022. Honda’s volumes are substantially lower than Hero MotoCorp, which sold 3.57 lakh units last month.

HMSI’s domestic sales stood at 278,143 units, declining by 11.76 per cent over 315,196 units sold in January last year. Exports stood at 18,220 units, a hefty drop of 53.30 per cent over 39,013 units sold during the same period a year ago.

Also Read : Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched at ₹80,537

Commenting on the sales performance, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI said, “Much ahead of the government’s deadline, HMSI recently launched its first OBD2 model, new Activa with Smart Key. Continuing to lead this transition, HMSI will be soon upgrading its other products to meet the latest norms. Further, the budget presented today shed light on the enhanced focus on vehicle scrapping, green mobility and net-zero carbon emission goals which outlines the future of mobility in the country, giving a roadmap to boost the Indian auto sector. We are optimistic that such initiatives will usher in growth for the industry."

On a month-on-month basis, Honda’s volumes were up by 18.46 per cent when compared to 250,171 units sold in December 2022. After a strong festive season, the Japanese two-wheeler maker’s volumes witnessed a marginal dip but the company is looking to make a strong recovery with new products. The manufacturer recently launched the updated Activa 6G, its bestseller, to meet the upcoming OBD2 norms, while the company also has new products in the pipeline including an entry-level commuter and possibly another 350 cc offering.

First Published Date: