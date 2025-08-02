Honda two-wheeler sales surge 20% in July

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recorded total sales of 5,15,378 units in July 2025, showing a 20% increase over the previous month. The figure includes 4,66,331 units sold in the domestic market and 49,047 units exported.

Between April and July 2025, HMSI’s total sales reached 18,88,242 units. Of these, 16,93,036 were sold in India, while exports stood at 1,95,206 units.

Two new launches to mark 25th anniversary

To mark its 25 years in India, HMSI launched two new motorcycles: the CB125 Hornet and the Shine 100 DX. The CB125 Hornet is designed for city use, offering a street-style look with a focus on everyday performance. The Shine 100 DX, on the other hand, is an updated addition to the Shine range, aimed at buyers looking for a practical and budget-friendly motorcycle. Bookings for both models are now open.

CB125 Hornet: What it offers

Adding to its premium appeal is a full LED lighting setup, including twin LED headlamps with DRLs and elevated turn indicators. It also gets a 4.2-inch TFT display integrated with Bluetooth-enabled Honda RoadSync, allowing access to turn-by-turn navigation, calls, and SMS alerts. Other convenience features include a USB Type-C charger, side-stand engine cut-off, and front disc brake with single-channel ABS.

The CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OBD2-compliant engine that delivers 8.2 kW at 7,500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. It comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Honda claims it accelerates from 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.4 seconds, making it among the quickest in its class.

The CB125 Hornet will be offered in four dual-tone colour schemes: Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red.

Shine 100 DX: What it offers

The Shine 100 DX features a digital LCD instrument cluster that displays real-time mileage, distance-to-empty, and service reminders.

It is powered by a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with Honda’s eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology. The engine produces 5.43 kW at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle comes equipped with telescopic front forks, adjustable rear shocks, drum brakes supported by Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS), and high ground clearance for varied road conditions.

The Shine 100 DX will be available in Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Grey Metallic.

