Honda Shine 100DX mileage test: Real-world fuel economy over 100 kms

If you’re looking at a 100cc commuter, chances are you’re not chasing performance or features. You just want something that starts every morning, feels easy in traffic, and most importantly, doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket every time you stop at a fuel pump.

That’s exactly the brief the Honda Shine 100DX is built around. And on paper, Honda says it’ll return around 65 km/l. But as always, what really matters is what happens in the real world. So, we put it through a proper tank-to-tank test, filled it up, rode it like a normal commuter would, and then did the math.

So, what do you actually get?

Before getting into the numbers, a quick word on what the Shine 100DX is like to live with. It’s a simple motorcycle, and it doesn’t try to pretend otherwise. The design is clean, with a slightly nicer tank and some chrome touches that make it look a bit more premium than the absolute bare-bones commuters. But overall, it still feels honest, and that’s not a bad thing.

The same approach carries over to the features. You get a basic LCD display that shows all the essentials, including real-time fuel efficiency, which is actually quite useful if you’re trying to ride efficiently. Beyond that, everything is straightforward and familiar.

Where the Shine really starts to make sense is when you ride it. It’s light, just over 100 kilos, and you feel that immediately. In city traffic, it’s effortless. The handlebar is easy, the turning is predictable, and it never feels like it’s asking too much from you. Even the seat height is low enough that most riders will feel comfortable right away.

The riding position is upright and relaxed, and the seat is genuinely comfortable. It’s the kind of bike you can spend a couple of hours on without constantly shifting around.

How does it feel on the move?

The engine, meanwhile, does exactly what you expect from a small Honda. It’s smooth, quiet, and easygoing. There’s enough grunt to keep up with traffic, and the gearbox is slick enough that you don’t really think about it while riding.

In fact, what stands out more is how forgiving it is. You can be lazy with your gear shifts, ride in a higher gear at lower speeds, and the bike just gets on with it. That’s the kind of behaviour that makes a difference in everyday use.

Out on a slightly more open stretch, it’s happiest around 60–70 km/h. Go beyond that, and you start to feel mild vibrations creeping in, and it doesn’t feel quite as relaxed. It’ll get to 90 km/h if you really push it, but that’s not where it wants to be, and honestly, that’s not what this bike is meant for anyway.

Ride quality is set up for typical Indian roads. Smaller bumps are handled well, and while sharper hits do come through, nothing feels out of place for a bike in this segment.

And the mileage?

Now, coming to the part that actually matters, the mileage. After riding 94 kilometres in a mix of city and highway conditions, the Shine 100DX used 1.38 litres of fuel. That works out to 67.39 km/l.

And that’s the impressive bit, it’s not just close to Honda’s claim, it actually goes a bit beyond it. More importantly, this wasn’t some carefully managed run with unrealistically gentle riding. This was normal usage, traffic, open roads, occasional bursts, and the bike still returned that figure.

And that pretty much sums up the Shine 100DX. It doesn’t try to wow you. It doesn’t pretend to be anything more than a basic commuter. But when it comes to the one thing that really matters in this segment, fuel efficiency, it quietly gets the job done, and then some.

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