HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Govt Plans Ac On Mileage Testing For Cars From October 2026

Govt plans AC-on mileage testing for cars from October 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2026, 11:27 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • From October 2026, cars in India may be tested for fuel efficiency with AC on, aiming to align official mileage figures with real-world driving.

AC on fuel efficiency testing
According to a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, all M1 category vehicles, including cars that are either manufactured locally or imported, will be tested under the AIS-213 standard. (AI-generated representational image)
AC on fuel efficiency testing
According to a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, all M1 category vehicles, including cars that are either manufactured locally or imported, will be tested under the AIS-213 standard. (AI-generated representational image)

From October 1, 2026, passenger cars sold in India may have to meet a tougher fuel-efficiency testing regime, with mileage to be measured while the air-conditioning is turned on. The proposal has been put forward by the Union road transport ministry and is aimed at narrowing the gap between official mileage claims and everyday driving experience.

What exactly is being proposed

According to a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, all M1 category vehicles, including cars that are either manufactured locally or imported, will be tested under the AIS-213 standard. A key change under this standard is that fuel consumption will be measured with the AC in use, rather than switched off as is currently the case.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹4.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹20.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Public feedback invited before rules are finalised

The ministry has sought public feedback on the proposal and has allowed a 30-day window for objections and suggestions before the rules are finalised.

Why the government wants this change

Explaining the rationale behind the move, officials said fuel-efficiency numbers need to reflect typical driving conditions more accurately. Since most car owners use air-conditioning regularly, especially in Indian weather, its impact on mileage can no longer be ignored during certification tests.

Also Read : GRAP IV restrictions return: Can I drive my Delhi-registered BS4 petrol vehicle in Delhi-NCR?

How fuel efficiency is measured today

At present, carmakers in India declare fuel-efficiency figures based on tests conducted without running the AC. Manufacturers have long maintained that this method is in line with European testing norms. Government officials, however, argue that this approach often leads to mileage figures that appear optimistic when compared to real-world usage, prompting the push for revised testing requirements.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2026, 11:27 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.