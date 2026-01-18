Govt plans AC-on mileage testing for cars from October 2026

From October 1, 2026, passenger cars sold in India may have to meet a tougher fuel-efficiency testing regime, with mileage to be measured while the air-conditioning is turned on. The proposal has been put forward by the Union road transport ministry and is aimed at narrowing the gap between official mileage claims and everyday driving experience.

What exactly is being proposed

According to a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, all M1 category vehicles, including cars that are either manufactured locally or imported, will be tested under the AIS-213 standard. A key change under this standard is that fuel consumption will be measured with the AC in use, rather than switched off as is currently the case.

Public feedback invited before rules are finalised

The ministry has sought public feedback on the proposal and has allowed a 30-day window for objections and suggestions before the rules are finalised.

Why the government wants this change

Explaining the rationale behind the move, officials said fuel-efficiency numbers need to reflect typical driving conditions more accurately. Since most car owners use air-conditioning regularly, especially in Indian weather, its impact on mileage can no longer be ignored during certification tests.

How fuel efficiency is measured today

At present, carmakers in India declare fuel-efficiency figures based on tests conducted without running the AC. Manufacturers have long maintained that this method is in line with European testing norms. Government officials, however, argue that this approach often leads to mileage figures that appear optimistic when compared to real-world usage, prompting the push for revised testing requirements.

