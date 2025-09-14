Mahindra says E20 fuel safe but admits mileage, performance may drop

India’s fuel pumps have quietly undergone a massive change. At nearly 90,000 stations across the country, motorists now find only E20, petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol. What was once an option has suddenly become the default, and not everyone is convinced. Concerns over performance, longevity of older cars, and contradictory statements from manufacturers have fuelled a wave of confusion.

The government is clear that ethanol blending is non-negotiable. For policymakers, it cuts crude oil imports, supports sugarcane farmers and trims carbon emissions.

Mahindra & Mahindra is the latest carmaker trying to put things in perspective. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, who heads the company’s automotive division, said that E20 is safe to use. Yet, he admitted what many drivers already suspected: mileage will dip and acceleration could feel weaker. The company plans to issue a detailed advisory next week to guide its customers.

It’s a rare moment of candour in an industry that first appeared reluctant to commit. Not long ago, manufacturers were raising red flags over compatibility, especially for older vehicles. Now, the official line is that E20 won’t harm engines, but with a footnote that performance will not be quite the same.

The bigger picture

But that doesn’t change how customers experience their cars. Older vehicles may need new gaskets or rubber parts, the government says, a “simple process" in its view. Yet for owners worried about rising costs, even minor changes can feel like one burden too many.

Trust, not chemistry, is the real challenge

The science behind E20 is less in dispute than the communication around it. A nationwide fuel shift was never going to be seamless, but the mixed signals from carmakers have left motorists unsure whom to believe. Mahindra’s advisory might help calm nerves, but the bigger question lingers: will consumers accept a small hit on efficiency today for a cleaner energy future tomorrow?

