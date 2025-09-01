SIAM says E20 hurts mileage but is safe for vehicles, as motorists complain

Roll out of 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol E20 across India has created quite a furore. The confusion around the fuel and its impact on vehicles has created anxiety among consumers. Many motorists claim that they have been experiencing a drop in fuel efficiency after using the E20 petrol, while many others fear damage to critical components of the vehicles. However, the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said that E20 use hurts fuel efficiency, but it is safe for the vehicles.

Reuters has reported that, aiming to assuage motorists' concerns in the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market, SIAM said that 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol will hurt a vehicle's mileage by two to four per cent, but is safe to use.

E20: The debate and SIAM's claim

India set a 2025 target years ago for 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, called E20, as part of the government's focus on clean energy. But in recent weeks, it has become the only choice at nearly all fuel stations, causing furore among vehicle owners over its impact on vehicle performance and durability, especially older vehicles.

While India has been gradually rolling out E20 fuel since 2023, older blends, like E5 and E10, typically seen as more compatible with older vehicles, were also available at the fuel stations. However, these older fuel mixes have now been removed from nearly all of the country's 90,000 fuel stations, leaving the motorists with just one choice - E20 petrol.

In recent weeks, worried motorists took to social media over concerns about large fuel efficiency drops and confusing statements from carmakers. Some carmakers first said E20 fuel had not been tested for compatibility with older vehicles, but backtracked later, saying that it is safe to use.

Automakers, already battling slower sales and shortages of rare-earth magnets, have provided mixed guidance, adding to consumer anger over the lack of choice. Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) against the move will be heard in the Supreme Court on September 1.

Responding to this, PK Banerjee, Executive Director at SIAM, reportedly said that using E20 petrol in older vehicles lowers mileage but is not a safety risk. "Millions of vehicles are plying on E20 for quite some time now. Not a single vehicle breakdown or engine failure has been reported," said Banerjee, adding that if issues arise, warranty and insurance claims will be fully honoured by companies.

Banerjee also said that claims of a 50 per cent drop in fuel efficiency are unfounded and misinformed. Scientific studies conducted in a controlled environment show a two to four per cent decrease, putting a number to the reduction for the first time, he said.

However, driving in real-world conditions can contribute to higher drops in mileage due to a variety of factors. CV Raman, Executive Committee member at Maruti Suzuki, said that on the road, it could be very different because of the way in which the vehicles are maintained and driven so that difference will be there.

