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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Sierra Mileage Figures Revealed Via Rti, Differ Sharply From Earlier Claims

Tata Sierra mileage figures revealed via RTI, differ sharply from earlier claims

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2026, 11:13 am
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  • ARAI data reveals Tata Sierra’s actual mileage figures, contrasting earlier claims, even as demand remains strong and production ramps up.

Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra during controlled acceleration testing on a private road.
Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra during controlled acceleration testing on a private road.
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Fuel-efficiency details of the Tata Sierra have emerged months after its debut, clearing the air about its certified economy figures. An RTI response from ARAI recently shared by Vahan Warta on X revealed that the 1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion petrol engine delivers 13.5 kmpl. The other engine, the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel, is rated at 18.8 kmpl.

Meanwhile, the naturally aspirated petrol variant is yet to receive certification. The diesel engine was certified on 21 November 2025, followed by the turbo-petrol on 11 December 2025.

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Also Read : Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh

Claimed vs certified figures

These numbers are significantly lower than the earlier 29.9 kmpl figure recorded for the turbo-petrol engine under controlled testing conditions at NATRAX. That claim drew attention for exceeding even hybrid-vehicle efficiency figures, though it was not based on ARAI testing.

Even without confirmed mileage figures at launch, the Sierra has recorded strong demand. Deliveries began on 15 January 2026, with over 10,000 units already delivered. Bookings crossed 70,000 within the first 24 hours and have since exceeded one lakh.

Also Read : How Tata Motors is steering the shift to safer trucks for India

Segment rivals and pricing

Priced from 11.49 lakh to (ex-showroom), the Sierra competes in the mid-size SUV segment. Its rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and now the recently introduced Renault Duster.

Also Read : Tata Sierra scores 5 Stars in Bharat NCAP, posts near-perfect adult safety rating

Production ramp-up and EV plans

Tata Motors is increasing output at its Sanand facility, where the Sierra is produced alongside the Nexon. Monthly production is expected to reach around 15,000 units. An electric version of the Sierra is also in development, with a launch expected by June 2026.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2026, 11:13 am IST

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