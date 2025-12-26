HT Auto
Honda Patents New Steering Assist Technology To Avoid Motorcycle Accidents

Honda patents new steering assist technology to avoid motorcycle accidents

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2025, 12:43 pm
  • Honda has filed a patent for a steering-assist system that can actively intervene during emergencies, potentially changing how rider-assistance technology works on motorcycles.

Honda CB650R
Honda’s patented steering assist system could allow motorcycles to intervene during emergency situations
Honda CB650R
Honda’s patented steering assist system could allow motorcycles to intervene during emergency situations
Honda has filed a new patent outlining a steering-assist system for motorcycles that would allow the bike to actively intervene and adjust its own direction in emergency scenarios, marking a significant departure from how rider aids have traditionally worked in the two-wheeler world.

Motorcycles in the modern age are already quite heavily reliant on electronic aids such as ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and more, all of which are designed to keep the bike stable while it still responds to rider inputs. Honda’s proposed system goes a step further by intervening at the steering itself when it detects a potential collision.

According to the patent filing, the system will employ a camera and blind-spot monitoring to identify hazards and potential collisions. If it detects a risk, the system applies steering assistance to push the bike away from danger. It essentially functions like lane-keeping or collision avoidance aids seen in cars, but adapted for two wheels.

Honda has laid out two potential operating scenarios. In scenarios where the rider has already begun reacting, be it through braking, steering or throttle input, the system would apply limited assistance to only support the manoeuvre. If the system determines that the rider has not yet reacted, it will apply a stronger steering input, aiming to avoid abrupt movements that could unsettle the motorcycle or catch the rider off guard.

Honda motorcycle ADAS
Honda's motorcycle ADAS technology relies on cameras and blind-spot monitoring to detect potential collisions
Honda motorcycle ADAS
Honda's motorcycle ADAS technology relies on cameras and blind-spot monitoring to detect potential collisions

While the concept is intended to improve safety, it raises concerns unique to the world of motorcycling. Two-wheelers are the most vulnerable to road accidents, and as a result, riders have to heavily emphasise anticipation, road positioning and escape planning, often in rapidly changing traffic scenarios. Any system that physically alters steering input raises questions on how accurately it can interpret complex situations and whether an automated move such as this could create a new risk while avoiding another.

Unlike cars, even small, unexpected inputs at the handlebars can have a huge effect on a motorcycle’s balance and trajectory. For many riders, the idea of their bike making the steering decisions, however minute, will surely feel intrusive and difficult to trust. As with many advanced rider-assistance concepts, the technology remains at the patent stage, and whether it ever reaches production or gains rider acceptance remains to be seen.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2025, 12:43 pm IST
honda motorcycles safety

